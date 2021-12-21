Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.74

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$126.74 and last traded at C$126.74, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

