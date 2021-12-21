Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

