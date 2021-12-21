Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MLVF stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,526.00 and a beta of 1.06. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

