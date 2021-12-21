Maple (MPL) Price Hits $15.69

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Maple has a total market cap of $46.12 million and approximately $665,899.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $15.69 or 0.00032233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,939,197 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.