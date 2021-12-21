Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 202,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,929,580. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 137,824 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,875 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

