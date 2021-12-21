Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.20 ($2.79).

MKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.27) to GBX 184 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

MKS stock opened at GBX 227.57 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 121.30 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.99 ($3.30). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.03. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.40.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

