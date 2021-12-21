Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 62.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

