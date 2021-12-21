Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 56,732 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

