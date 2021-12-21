Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

