Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,006 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

