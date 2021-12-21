Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.38 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.