Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.59 Million in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vonage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Vonage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 186,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vonage by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vonage by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $553,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

