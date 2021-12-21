Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

