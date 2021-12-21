Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,320 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

