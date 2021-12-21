Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 30.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of 26.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

