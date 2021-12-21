Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.