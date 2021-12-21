Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $1,828,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,853,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

