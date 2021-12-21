Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

