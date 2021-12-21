Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,874 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

