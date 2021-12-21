Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,558,000 after acquiring an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NYSE CHD opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.