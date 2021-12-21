Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $247.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.