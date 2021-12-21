Matthew Zinn Sells 613 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 613 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $10,390.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $62,272.86.

On Monday, October 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $30,599.35.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,549. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.