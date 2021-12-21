Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMX remained flat at $$4.44 on Thursday. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,265. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $647.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.