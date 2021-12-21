Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 625,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

