McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 47.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.56. 15,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

