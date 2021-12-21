Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

