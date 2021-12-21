Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.