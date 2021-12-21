MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.63.

MAX stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,031 shares of company stock worth $1,660,532. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

