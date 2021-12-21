Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.82

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 83795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,590,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 178,492 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,782,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

