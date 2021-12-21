Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $206.59 and last traded at $206.59. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.04.

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 18.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Medifast by 75.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

