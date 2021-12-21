Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical technology company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.53 on Monday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $802,207,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $2,428,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

