Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

MDT traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.68. 53,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.