Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $193,866.88 and $12.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00318266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,783,516 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

