Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

