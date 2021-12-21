Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

Several analysts have commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of MTH traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.52. 6,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,998. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

