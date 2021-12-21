Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

