MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 7,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

