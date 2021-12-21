MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.