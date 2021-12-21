Michael Scott Culbreth Purchases 2,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMWD traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. 4,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,904. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.09.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

