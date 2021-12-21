Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,960,000 after purchasing an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 139,588 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.