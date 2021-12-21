Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.85-$2.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

