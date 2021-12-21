Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $319.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.