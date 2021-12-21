Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $319.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.06 and a 200-day moving average of $299.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

