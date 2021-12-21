Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.29. 24,721,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,230,605. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.06 and its 200 day moving average is $299.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.