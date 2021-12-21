Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after buying an additional 567,605 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after buying an additional 526,797 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

