Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 46,855 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $319.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

