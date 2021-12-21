Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in November

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 961,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.