Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

MNST stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

