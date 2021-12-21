Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLUE) Lock-Up Period To End on December 21st

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GLUE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had issued 11,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $222,300,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

