Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,325,000 after buying an additional 166,857 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

